Kalki Koechlin shares sweetest picture of daughter Sappho, can’t get over her eyes

Kalki Koechlin has finally shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Sappho. The little one looks intently at the camera while posing in a velvet hat.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “Yeeeha! #sappho #thoseeyes.” The 10-month-old toddler looks cute in a polka-dotted top and a hat, probably of her parents.

Kalki’s industry friends were all love for the baby girl. While Radhika Apte showered heart emojis on the post, Tillotama Shome commented, “Oyyeee chotu Sappho.” Tara Sharma wrote, “Aw adorable” with a kiss emoji.

Kalki and her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed Sappho in February this year. Sappho is named after the Greek poet who wrote in 600 BC. Introducing the baby to her fans on social media, Kalki had written on Instagram, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

The Girl In Yellow Boots actor recently shared her love story on India Love Project on Instagram. Talking about how they came together despite being from different origins, religions and countries, she wrote, “We met at a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea and started a conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby. We did the Bombay-Jerusalem commute every month for a couple of years where I used to pack fresh coconuts in my suitcase to Israel and he brought kilos of oranges and avocados to India.”

