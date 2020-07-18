Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kalki Koechlin sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch her play the ukulele

Kalki Koechlin sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch her play the ukulele

Kalki Koechlin has shared a new video with daughter Sappho, where the actor puts her daughter to bed singing a Tamil lullaby. Watch.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kalki Koechlin regularly posts pictures of daughter Sappho.

Actor Kalki Koechlin is enjoying motherhood to the hilt. On Thursday, she posted a video of herself singing a popular Tamil lullaby. She is putting daughter Sappho to bed.

Sharing it, Kalki wrote: “Kani Kanmani. Adapted from the original to accommodate my lack of musical experience, but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep mode.” The video drew quite a few responses. Actor Sayani Gupta wrote: She’s growing soooo big. When will I see her?” Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, wrote: “This is so soothing, I could fall asleep to it.” Director Shonali Bose said: “Toooooo beautiful mamma.”

 

One of her fans wrote, “Unfortunate that I don’t recognize the song. Sounds very pretty.” Another said: “So nice to listen to u singing in Tamil.” A third user said: “Ur such a good mom.”



Since the birth of her daughter, Kalki has been routinely sharing pictures and videos with her little girl. From the look of it, she is thoroughly enjoying motherhood. Some time back, she had shared a happy picture of them together and written: “Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob @guyhershberg.” In the picture, Kalki is sitting with Sappho on her lap.

Before that, she had shared a picture of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg’s reading session with the little baby girl. She had written: “Start ‘em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg.”

In February this year, Kalki had given birth of Sappho (February 7). Three days later, she had shared the first picture with daughter. Thanking her doctors for their help during her water birth process, Kalki had written: “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kalki sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch
Jul 18, 2020 09:51 IST
The curious case of WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley
Jul 18, 2020 09:49 IST
Queen Elizabeth II knights 100-year-old pandemic fundraiser captain
Jul 18, 2020 09:46 IST
‘They rule Mexico, not the president’: Cartel posts video before AMLO’s visit
Jul 18, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.