Kangana Ranaut adds pahadi touch to sari as she decks up for brother’s wedding reception. See pics

Kangana Ranaut, who welcomed her sister-in-law on Diwali, has now shared fresh pictures from Dham, the wedding reception hosted by her family post her brother Aksht’s wedding. The actor donned a simple sari with a pahadi cap and shawl on the occasion.

Sharing multiple pictures of herself and the bride and groom on Twitter, she wrote, “Today for Aksht Ritu’s wedding Dham ( reception) dressed in traditional pahadi attire ...” While Kangana was in a Sabyasachi saree, with her curly hair tied in a loose bun and topped it with a pahadi shawl and cap, her brother was in a bandhgala suit with a pahadi cap and the bride was in a red sari and dupatta with a huge pahadi nosering as per the tradition of the place.

On Diwali, Kangana had shared pictures from her sister-in-law’s arrival at her paternal home after her brother’s wedding. While the bride was in a red salwar suit and the traditional nosering, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were twinning in white as they welcomed their sister-in-law. Sharing pictures from the andrera ceremony on Twitter, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Mahalakshmi comes to our homes on Diwali, a goddess is also coming to our house on this day, today our sister-in-law is coming to her house for the first time, this ceremony is called andrera (grihapravesh) #HappyDiwali2020.”

Kangana’s brother Aksht tied the knot with Ritu in Udaipur. The actor, who hails from Manali, had joined her family for the wedding.

On the work front, she has wrapped up the shoot of the J Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi. She has many more films in the pipeline, including Tejas and Dhaakad. She was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga.

