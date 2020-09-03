Kangana Ranaut blocks Farah Khan Ali as she slams actor over tweets targetting Mumbai Police, calls her ‘self proclaimed queen of Bollywood’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali on Twitter. The designer had countered Kangana on her series of tweets against Mumbai Police. Kangana had called out the commissioner of police, Mumbai, for allegedly liking derogatory tweets about the actor. The police department has denied the claim.

Sharing a screengrab stating Kangana had blocked her, Farah wrote in a tweet: “The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to p**s her off.”

She had earlier retweeted a tweet by Kangana and had said: “Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn’t give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people.”

In her tweet, Kangana had written: “You are a big sham in the name of police force, don’t you forget not just me all the people tagged got notifications of @CPMumbaiPolice liking the derogatory tweet, trying to prove victim a criminal seems your old dhandha, don’t you dare to lie @MumbaiPolice, don’t you dare ..” This was followed by a clarification from the police department that the commissioner had not liked any such tweet against the actor. They had replied: “This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot.”

Farah also went on to advise Kangana to speak on more important and burning issues at hand such as job losses and Covid-19 situation. She wrote: “Or maybe please tweet about the colossal job losses that are affecting the masses in our country and how we can do something constructive to provide jobs and or stop the numbers of Covid skyrocketing.”

She also spoke about Kangana’s continued attacks on Bollywood personalities and said: “Attacking every single person in Bollywood everyday will make you lose your credibility because when you repeat something day in and day out you lose value. Giving you this advice even though you may not need it because you are such a big star.”

