Kangana Ranaut blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter, ‘wohh, krta block’ says ex-Bigg Boss contestant

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has been blocked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, after she criticised her comments on the ongoing farmer protests raging across north India. Himanshi took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

Sharing a screengrab of the ‘you are blocked from following @KanganaTeam’ message, she wrote, “Wohhh. Krta block.” Previously, Himanshi had accused Kangana of putting a false spin on the protests.

Sharing a tweet by Kangana on Instagram Stories, Himanshi had written, “Oh she’s spokesperson now.....baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi..... taki kal ko ye log kuch kre pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ko kyun Riot honge....” In her tweet, Kangana had shared a link to an article about the protests, and had urged authorities to take control of the situation. “Hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang,” Kangana had written.

Himanshi had also shared another tweet of Kangana’s, in which the Queen actor had shared a video of herself talking about the partial demolition of her property in Mumbai. Himanshi wrote in response, “Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote (You fought for your own house, but can’t handle others fighting for theirs. Not everyone has a VIP pass).” Himanshi tagged Kangana as ‘shameless’ in her Instagram Story.

In addition to Himanshi, Punjabi singers Sukhe and Ammy Virk, and actor Sargun Mehta condemned Kangana’s comments. Responding to a tweet, Ammy wrote in Punjabi, “Shame on you sister, there is nothing more than people. You talk about your own senior citizens. You rocked the whole world when a portion of your building in Bombay was demolished, here the government has killed our rights.”

