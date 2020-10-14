Kangana Ranaut booked by Karnataka police over tweet on farmers

Sections
Actor Kangana Ranaut has been booked by the Karnataka Police over a tweet in which she had allegedly targeted farmers protesting against contentious laws.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet was posted on September 21.

A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered by police in Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

It has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), wanton vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), police said.

The Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had on October 9 directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor's Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” Kangana had tweeted.

