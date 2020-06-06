Kangana Ranaut calls out celebs for supporting Black Lives Matter while endorsing fairness products: ‘How dare they’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the ‘hypocrisy’ of Bollywood celebrities once again. After Abhay Deol, Kangana has also slammed celebrities for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, but also endorsing fairness products in India.

Speaking to the BBC, Kangana said, “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned. Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they’ve been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit.”

Actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Sonam Kapoor have all voiced support for the movement and have also been called out online for promoting skin lightening products in the past.

Kangana has never endorsed any fairness product. Speaking about it, she once said, “My sister (Rangoli Chandel) is dusky, yet beautiful. If I go ahead and be part of this campaign, then, in a way, I would be insulting her. If I can’t do that to my sister, then how can I do it to the entire nation?”

Earlier, Abhay had wondered if those tweeting their support for the black community protesting against racism and custodial killings of black persons in US after the death of George Floyd, would also stop working for fairness creams and lotions. “Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now,” he shared, adding data about search trends. “Overall analysis. Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like ‘skin brightening/ whitening’, or ‘lightening creams’. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as ‘fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling ‘HD glow’, ‘White beauty’, ‘white glow’, ‘fine fairness’, and so on,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

Kangana has also earlier slammed her contemporaries for failing to condemn local injustices, but not hesitating to join the BLM movement. “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes,” she had said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Follow @htshowbiz for more