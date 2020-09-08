Kangana Ranaut challenges Mumbai Police to do her drug test, says she’ll ‘leave Mumbai forever’ if links with drug peddlers found

After Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will look into Kangana Ranaut’s alleged drug links, she has expressed her willingness to undergo drug tests and have her call records examined. In a new tweet, she said that if she is found to have ever had any connection with drug peddlers, she will leave Mumbai forever.

“I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you,” she wrote on Twitter.

The home minister said on Tuesday that Kangana’s alleged drug links will be investigated on the basis of an old interview of her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman, in which he said that she persuaded him to do cocaine. Earlier, Shiv Sena leaders Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik had submitted copies of Adhyayan’s interview to the government and demanded an inquiry into the allegations against Kangana.

In the interview, which is from 2016, Adhyayan said that he got into a huge fight with Kangana after he refused to do cocaine at her birthday party in 2008. “On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let’s do cocaine in the night.’ I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine,” Adhyayan had told DNA.

Recently, Kangana claimed that 99% of Bollywood engages in the use of drugs. Several Bollywood stars including Raveena Tandon objected to this generalisation of the industry and said that like every profession, the film industry also has a mix of good and bad people.

The Producers Guild of India, in an open letter, objected to the portrayal of the film industry as ‘a murky den of substance abuse and criminality’. “Like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve, while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality,” the producers’ association wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been engaged in a face-off with the Maharashtra government after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and called the Mumbai Police a ‘sham’.

