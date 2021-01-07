Kangana Ranaut claps back at Congress leader Pawan Khera as he mocks her tweet, warns those who laughed at her are ‘still crying’

Actor Kangana Ranaut clapped back at Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera after he poked fun at one of her recent tweets. She reminded him of those who laughed at her when she started her career in the film industry and said that ‘they are still crying’.

“Laugh at me, when I came to film industry everyone laughed at me, they laughed at my accent, my hair, my clothes, my poor english, they laughed and then .....they cried .... they are still crying ....ha ha ha laugh .... laugh louder ... Go on laughing,” she wrote.

The Congress leader responded to one of Kangana’s tweets, in which she claimed to have deep insight into human psychology and extensive knowledge of every subject. “2021 promises to be an year full of at least humour,” he wrote.

Kangana’s original tweet read, “Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic how I peel psychological layers of my opponents and penetrate like X ray in to any subject. Don’t be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings.”

Also read: Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him

In the past, Kangana has alleged that she was not only sidelined by the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood, but attempts were made to end her career, ruin her financial prospects and destroy all chances of her getting married and having a family.

On the work front, Kangana is currently working on Razneesh Ghai’s spy-thriller Dhaakad, which will see her doing jaw-dropping stunts. In an earlier statement, she said that the film will be a ‘turning point’ for Indian cinema, as it is a ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’ being made on a lavish scale.

Kangana also has AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot, in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more