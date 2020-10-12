Kangana Ranaut compares her life with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira after she revealed she’s depressed: ‘Difficult for broken families children’

Kangana Ranaut has compared her story with that of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan a day after she revealed her diagnosis of clinical depression. Ira had shared a video on the World Mental Health Day, saying that she has been depressed over four years now.

“At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important,” Kangana wrote while sharing Ira’s video. She appears to be hinting that Ira’s depression is due to the fact that her parents divorced, a fact that didn’t go down well with many people on social media. Ira is Aamir’s daughter with first wife Reena Dutta.

On Sunday, Ira had written on Instagram, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

In the video, Ira confessed that she has been depressed for more than four years. “I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

Talking about public perception of depression, she added, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

Kangana has often spoken on mental health, also taking indirect swipes at Deepika Padukone as well. She has often targeted people for running ‘mental illness ki dukaan’.