Kangana Ranaut compares herself, Arnab Goswami to ‘free speech greats’ as he is arrested by police: ‘Let them pull your hair’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami’s detainment by the Alibaug Police in an abetment to suicide case. Kangana, sharing a video, said that many ‘free speech greats’ before them were hanged for raising their voices.

In a video shared on Twitter, Kangana was seen in her car, sharing a message for her followers on Arnab’s arrest. “I want to ask the Maharashtra government that today, you went inside Arnab Goswami’s house, beat him, pulled him by his hair, assaulted him. How many houses will you break? How many throats will you choke, how many people’s hair will your pull and how many voices will you silence? Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you gag? These voices will keep growing. Before us, so many martyrs’ throats were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech. No matter, you will silence, many others will rise,” she said.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai? (Why are Pappuro, Penguins and Sonia Sena so angry) Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai (We have to pay the debt of freedom)#ArnabGoswami.”

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

A police official told PTI that a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence here. Arnab, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. In 2018, an architect and his mother died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV.

53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay claimed Goswami and two others — Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda —had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

Follow @htshowbiz for more