Kangana Ranaut completes 14 years in films, reveals why she didn’t pick her first award: ‘I had no idea how to go to Singapore’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut completes 14 years in Bollywood with Tuesday being the 14th anniversary of her debut film, Gangster. She played the role of Shiney Ahuja‘s lover in the film, Gangster. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film proved to be a surprise hit and Kangana even won the Filmfare award for best female debut that year.

Revealing why her friend picked up the award, Kangana said in a press statement, “I had no idea that I was nominated. When the team was leaving for the event, they asked me about my travel plans. I had no idea how to go to Singapore, where to stay, and I was too embarrassed to even ask my crew about ticket prices. So I missed that opportunity. When I won, Bobby Singh, DOP of Gangster and Queen, who is sadly no more, called and said he is getting my trophy. I was thrilled and it’s one of my fondest memories.”

After Gangster, Kangana appeared in films like Woh Lamhe, Life In a Metro....., among others before landing a milestone project with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion which won her the first National Film Award for best Actress in supporting role in 2008.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin strums the guitar and sings a Portuguese lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch

However, it was not before Aanad L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 that Kangana gained a cult following in both critical and commercial aspects. With her unapologetic portrayal of the protagonist in the film that starred R Madhavan opposite her, Kangana managed to establish a strong fan base in tier two and three cities and towns, the main Hindi heartland. She was soon seen in Vikas Bahl’s Queen which won her the second National Film award.

Courting controversies about her personal as well as professional life, Kangana has started her own production house and co-directed Manikarnika. She will next be seen in a biopic on former Tamil Nau chief minister and late actor-turned politician Jayalalithaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more