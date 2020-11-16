Kangana Ranaut dances to folk song at brother’s reception, says it’s about a ‘woman expressing her love for her mother’. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a video from her brother Aksht’s traditional Kangari wedding reception, called Dham. It showed the actor, along with her sister-in-law Ritu and other women in their family, dancing to the beats of a Kangari song.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote: “I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, meaning is simple... a woman expressing her love for her mother.” The video showed Kangana dressed in a dull cream with floral prints Sabyasachi sari, matched with traditional Kangari headgear and a shawl. Her sister-in-law, Ritu, was dressed like a new bride, in a bright red and gold sari and gold jewellery. Kangana danced merrily with the other women of their household.

Earlier on Sunday, she had given more information on her look. Her team wrote on Instagram: “For Aksht Ritu wedding reception (Dham)dressed in @sabyasachiofficial X @bhuttico gifted to Kangana by her parents.” The pictures also showed her heavy kundan jewellery.

Aksht got married in Udaipur on November 12. Through the various functions, Kangana and her sister Rangoli had been sharing pictures and videos. After the wedding, she had shared pictures of the newlyweds and had written: “Welcome to our family Ritu....” Sharing pictures from a ‘darshan’, Kangana had written: “Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan.”

The two sisters had also shared a bunch of pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Given her Himachali roots, Kangana had explained why her brother’s wedding took place in Udaipur. In a Twitter post, she had explained that the family traditionally hailed from Udaipur. She had written: “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same Growing heart.”

