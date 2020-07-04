Kangana Ranaut dances with her mom, rolls on the grass as she enjoys a family picnic in Manali, watch video

Sections
Kangana Ranaut is all fun and unapologetic as she enjoys a family picnic in her hometown Manali in this video.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kangana Ranaut enjoyed a picnic with her family.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had quite a fun-filled family picnic recently in Manali and her team has posted a video where the actor is having a great time. Kangana has been in her hometown since the lockdown was announced in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest video, Kangana is seen reacting to what could be cold water or stones as she stands barefoot, holding a wine glass. Her nephew Prithvi can be seen playing in the water by her side. The video is a montage of Kangana and her family enjoying their day out. The actor is seen dancing, laughing and hugging family members, including her sister Rangoli Chandel.

 

The family is also seen enjoying a sumptuous spread. Kangana is seen rolling on the grass and playing with Prithvi inside a car. She is also seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi’s song Chup Gae Saare Nazare from 1969 film Do Raaste starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaaz.



Also read: How will Covid-19 change the way India makes its cinema?

Sharing the video, Kangana’s team wrote, “Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!” The video was lapped up by fans and garnered more than 3 lakh views in just 40 minutes.

Kangana has also been voicing her thoughts and concerns regarding current affairs via videos.

