Kangana Ranaut does not have to worry about my religion, says Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar has come out strongly against the accusation by some sections of the media and actor Kangana Ranuat about her buying a Rs 3 crore office space only after joining the Shiv Sena in December.

The actor-turned-politician says she has proof that she bought her office from the money she got after selling off a flat which she had purchased in 2011 with her hard-earned money after working in the film industry for 25-30 years.

“The document has papers of the sale of the flat in the first of week of March. It also has papers of how I bought the office with that money, which I had earned through my hard work. The flat that I had bought was way before I entered politics,” shares Matondkar, adding that she’s ready to show every paper related to this transaction in front of the media.

“I challenge Kangana Ranaut to pick up a time and place and come out with her list which she was supposed to submit to NCB about members of the film industry, for which she has taken Y-plus on the tax payers money,” retorts the Matondkar in a video she posted on Twitter responding to Ranaut’s tweets taking a jibe at the actor.

The 46-year-old rues how some people are trying to deliberately politicise the matter and showing it in wrong light.

“They think that by defaming me, putting me down, they’ll bring my morale down. They’ve tried to slander my name, my personal life, my husband’s name, my marriage, my in-laws — if that hasn’t put me down and out, then why will this?” she says.

Matondkar maintains that she has nothing to hide. “Jisne kucch galat kiya nahi, usey kya darr. If it’s about my self-respect and pride, there’s no way in hell I’ll go back. I’ve never ever taken any easy way out. I don’t believe in it. I openly challenge anyone to prove otherwise, if not, they’ve to go on their knees and apologise. I’ll never back out,” she asserts.

Responding to Ranaut’s other social media jibe about her religion conversion for marriage, Matondkar warns, “She doesn’t have to worry about my religion. Once again, by trivialising the whole matter and deliberately misleading people with faltu matters like my religion, she has proved my point that she doesn’t have the guts to address the real thing. Where’s the damn list?”

Ranaut and Matondkar had sparked an internet feud in September when the latter slammed the former for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“I’ve not made any comment on her. I had just raised my voice when she was criticising a state, a chief minister and using derogatory language against the police. She has always retaliated with personal attacks. But then again, she’s known to defame people without full knowledge and make personal comments which are in extremely bad taste,” Matondkar concludes.