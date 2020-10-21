Kangana Ranaut gets rape threat from Odisha lawyer, he claims account was hacked, deletes it: report

Actor Kangana Ranaut has received a rape threat from an Odisha-based lawyer. The actor, who is currently in her hometown Manali, is yet to respond.

The comment came on a Facebook post she had shared on Navratri, in which she also mentioned another FIR registered against her in Mumbai. She had written: “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri.” It is in the comments section that the advocate reportedly made the threat.

As per a Times of India report, the lawyer later posted a note claiming that his account had been hacked. He wrote: “Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it.” The lawyer subsequently deleted his Facebook account.

Also read: Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik drops ‘truth bomb’ about marriages and divorces: ‘Choose your hard’

Kangana is busy with her family functions but for the last couple of months, she has been rather vocal on a number of subjects connected with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the Hindi film industry. On October 17, on the orders of a local court, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against the actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to the sisters’ tweets and other statements.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter