Kangana Ranaut gifts sister Rangoli Chandel a puppy on her birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Kangana Ranaut got her sister Rangoli a cute new beagle puppy on her birthday. The sisters posed with the new dog, whom they named Gappu Chandel.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 12:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have got a new puppy.

Actor Kangana Ranaut got a precious gift for her sister, Rangoli on her birthday. Kangana gifted Rangoli an adorable beagle puppy and gave him a super cute name as well.

Kangana took to Instagram and Twitter to share pictures of herself, Rangoli and their new pet. Kangana was seen in a blue night suit while Rangoli was seen in a white one. The puppy, whom they have named Gappu, sat in a wicker basket with pink bows. “Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel,” she wrote in her tweet.

 

When a fan asked if the doggy was brought from Hyderabad, Kangana said, “Ha ha yes he is Pluto is also Hydrabadi she wanted one from here.” Kangana’s fans also wished Rangoli on her birthday. “A very Happy birthday to Rangoli ma’am And Gappu Chandel is so cute,” read a comment. “Wishes a happy birthday rangoli. god bless her,” read another comment.

Rangoli and Kangana recently took part in their brother Aksht’s wedding celebrations. Sharing pictures of the couple on Twitter, Kangana had written, “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.” The wedding took place in Udaipur and was attended by close friends and relatives.

Also read: Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s wedding: First pics from ceremony are here, Udit Narayan dances in the baraat. See here

Kangana soon left for Hyderabad to shoot for Thalaivi, in which she stars as late, former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. “It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times,” she wrote.

