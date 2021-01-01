Kangana Ranaut gives a peek into extensive shoe collection, reveals why she feels like ‘a slave of my own possessions’

Kangana Ranaut gave fans a glimpse of her wardrobe and extensive shoe collection in her latest social media post. She said that she has been busy cleaning ever since she returned home, so much so that she feels like a ‘slave of my own possessions’.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen.”

Currently, Kangana is at her home in Mumbai, having arrived in the city earlier this week. She has been involved in a war of words with the ruling Maharashtra government, since she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in September last year.

After returning to Mumbai earlier this week, Kangana paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.”

Last month, Kangana and the team of her upcoming film, Tejas, met defence minister Rajnath Singh and shared the script with him. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, which is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Kangana’s next release is Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will dramatise the journey of the late actor-turned-politician from ‘a superstar heroine’ to ‘a revolutionary hero’.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad in the pipeline. In an earlier statement, she had said that the film will be a ‘turning point’ for Indian cinema, as it is a ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’ being made on a lavish scale.

