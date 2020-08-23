Kangana Ranaut hits back at Twitter user who took a dig at her for knowing ‘everything about everyone’

Kangana Ranaut’s views on mental health have left many Twitter users questioning her authority on the subject. After she claimed to have taken ‘private tuitions’ in human psychology, a Twitter user hit out at her, saying that ‘visiting a psychiatrist is not counted as private tuitions in psychology’. He also took a dig at her for knowing ‘everything about everyone everywhere’.

Replying to the Twitter user, Kangana said that she ‘might not know everything’ but she does ‘know a lot’. She wrote, “I did screen writing in New York we were taught human psychology as a part of the 6 months course I extended psychology classes with my professor for another two years, I might not know everything but yes I know a lot, does that hurt ?”

Earlier, Kangana had claimed that there is ‘no valid medical proof of mental illness’, to which a neuroscientist replied saying that she should not comment unless she can back her statements with ‘learned information or experiences’.

Another Twitter user then said that Kangana knew nothing about the workings of the brain, to which she replied, “I know about grey matter, neurons and their interactions through electrical events n neurotransmitter, I have been a science student, have done a project on brain where I constructed 3D model of human brain, I have also taken private tuitions of human psychology.”

Also read | The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight brings the vengeance against unrecognisable Colin Farrell. Watch

Recently, Kangana questioned Deepika Padukone’s depression and asked how a person could feel the effects of a break-up after several years. She said, in Hindi, in a recent interview with Republic TV, “Deepika Padukone suddenly says in 2015-16 that she was dumped in 2008 and is feeling depressed about it now. After eight years. After her break-up, she had affairs, she was doing well professionally, she dressed up to go out and everything. She even got married but the depression continued. What kind of depression is this, which happens after eight years?”

“If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana was referring to reports that Sushant Singh Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The Mumbai Police, in a press conference, said that he was under medication for it. “It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said earlier this month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more