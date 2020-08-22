Kangana Ranaut isn’t Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend nor his representative, only highlighting discrimination: lawyer Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in his case against Rhea Chakraborty, has said that Kangana Ranaut is neither Sushant’s friend nor representative. He said Kangana is ‘basically highlighting the general discrimination’.

“Kangana is not Sushant’s friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media,” Singh told IANS. He added, “The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput’s representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representing him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn’t doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own.”

Previously, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh had said, “She’s trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family’s FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all.” He had, however, also added, “Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can’t be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors. but the main case is on how Rhea and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant.”

Perhaps in response, Kangana, who recently joined Twitter, shared a video of Vikas Singh speaking positively about her. She wrote, “SSR’s family and their lawyer have always been very supportive of my struggle.”

KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of abetting Sushant’s suicide and siphoning off his funds. Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate is conducting its own investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds against Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty.

