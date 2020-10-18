Kangana Ranaut jokes about sister Rangoli Chandel borrowing her saree and not returning it: ‘It’s called seizing’

Rangoli Chandel, the sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut, was seen wearing one of the actor’s sarees at a family function. Kangana joked that it is not sustainable fashion but ‘seizing’, as Rangoli borrowed the saree and promised to return it after wearing it once but failed to keep her word.

“Sustainable fashion is when you repeat your own clothes but when your sister borrows your favourite clothes and promises to wear only once and never returns it’s called seizing,” Kangana wrote, sharing a news article which called it ‘sustainable fashion’.

Rangoli was seen wearing Kangana’s saree at their brother Aksht’s Badhai, a traditional Himachali pre-wedding ceremony organised by the maternal grandparents, in Mandi. The actor had shared a video from the ritual in which she, Rangoli and the other women of the house were seen applying turmeric on him.

“Aaj mere bhai Aksht ki Badhai ki kuch tasveerein. Badhai Himachal ki ek parampara hai. Shaadi ka pehle nimantran mama ke ghar diya jaata hai. Aksht ki shaadi November mein hai. Aaj se sabko nimantran diye jayenge isliye ise Badhai kehte hai (I am sharing a few pictures of my brother Aksht’s Badhai ceremony. In Himachal, it is a tradition that the first invite is sent to the maternal uncle. Aksht’s wedding is in November. The invites will now be sent to everyone. This is called Badhai ceremony),” she had captioned the video.

Last month, Kangana shared two pictures on Twitter, and talked about how she was ‘laughed at’ as a child for her sartorial choices. She shared her journey from being considered a ‘village clown’ to sitting in the front rows of the London, Paris and New York fashion weeks.

“When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression,” she wrote.

