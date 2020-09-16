Kangana Ranaut launches personal attack on Urmila Matondkar, calls her a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she continues to fight for herself not out of a sense of vengeance but because of her strong survival instinct. She said in an interview that what happened to her in Mumbai was an ‘open lynching’ and ‘butchering’, and also slammed recent comments made against her by Urmila Matondkar.

“She was making a mockery out of my struggles,” Kangana said, launching into a personal attack on Urmila, whom she described as a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting, for sure.’ In a recent interview, Urmila had said that Kangana should look inside her own backyard before slamming other states. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state,” Urmila had said in an interview to India Today.

Kangana countered in a Times Now interview by saying that it isn’t very difficult for her to get a political ticket, because Urmila also got one. “If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket? Everyone is getting a ticket. Why do I have to play with my life, have my house demolished...?”

Claiming that she is ‘100% clean’, Kangana responded to her former partner Adhyayan Suman’s allegations that she forced him to consume drugs several years ago. “I have never called any drug peddlers ever, I have never myself bought drugs, but yes I have been exposed to people, and I have seen this very clearly,” she said, adding that she has seen the affect drugs have had in India, especially in Punjab.

She said that during her stay in Mumbai, she received calls from people warning her that she could face repercussions for her actions, like being thrown in jail, or being framed for drug use. “There are people who are so downright nasty, that it breaks your heart,” she said. Kangana said that her friends and neighbours also received threatening phonecalls.

Directly addressing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, with whom she was engaged in a war of words ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9, the actor said, “I fall in the highest tax bracket, I’m sure I pay around Rs 15-20 crore every year in taxes, and generate employment for hundreds of people in Maharashtra.”

“I am not a har******r,” she said, referring to the slur that was used against her. Kangana had previously said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai, and compared the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, fuelling the ire of Sanjay Raut, who advised her to stay away from the city.

Kangana was also recently involved in a war of words with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who called her attacks on the film industry ‘shameful’ during Tuesday’s session of parliament.

