Kangana Ranaut looks regal as she applies mehendi on brother’s hand. See inside pics from pre-wedding ceremonies

The wedding festivities of Kangana Ranaut’s brother, Aksht, are well underway. On Wednesday, the actor and her sister shared pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies.

On Twitter, Kangana shared several pictures of her shimmery outfit. She captioned it, “Bhai ki shaadi.” She also shared a picture of the bride and groom, and wrote, “Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me.” Kangana was referring to the mehendi design on her brother’s hand, which was made by her.

Rangoli shared pictures of Kangana making the mehendi tattoo on their brother’s hand. She captioned her Instagram post, “Haldi Mehandi ceremony.” She also shared more videos and pictures on Instagram Stories.

The destination wedding is taking place in Udaipur. Kangana had revealed why they chose Udaipur in a recent tweet. “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same,” she’d written.

She also shared a throwback photo from their childhood, and called her brother her ‘partner in crime’. “Aksht’s face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday.”

The wedding will take place over two days and will be attended by an intimate group of guests, given the coronavirus pandemic.

