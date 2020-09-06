Kangana Ranaut may get security from HP govt for Mumbai visit

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering a request to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said. The CM said the state government is considering to provide security to Kangana for her Mumbai visit on September 9.

Thakur told PTI that Kangana’s sister called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter. He didn’t comment on Kangana’s recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case or the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actor.

The war of words between Raut and the Bollywood actor took a fresh turn with the latter stating that the leader doesn’t represent entire Maharashtra while confirming that she will return to Mumbai on September 9.

Accusing Raut of “empowering those who exploit women” in the country, Kangana said that the daughters of India will never forgive him for his alleged abusive statement.

“Sanjay Raut ji, you called me ‘haramkhor.’ It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9,” Ranaut said in the video.

“Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country’s soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same,” she added.

Earlier today, refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, MP Raut said, “If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising. She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” asked Raut.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, “Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

“After a major star has been killed I spoke about drugs and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR’s complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?” she said in another tweet.

Hitting back at Ranaut, the Shiv Sena MP accused her of lying and said, “Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police all over the world.”

The comments came after Kangana’s statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.