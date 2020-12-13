Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh with the team of Tejas, seeks his ‘blessings’ for the film

Kangana Ranaut and the team of her upcoming film, Tejas, met defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. She shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter and said that they sought his blessings for the film, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot.

In her tweet, Kangana also said that they shared the script of Tejas with the Indian Air Force and sought a few permissions. “Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had said, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Meanwhile, Kangana has just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will dramatise the journey of the late actor-turned-politician from ‘a superstar heroine’ to ‘a revolutionary hero’.

Announcing the wrap of Thalaivi, Kangana shared a picture of Jayalalithaa, and another of herself in similar attire and make-up. “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings,” she wrote on Twitter, describing the film as an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’.

