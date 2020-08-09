Kangana Ranaut now attacks Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for their mediocrity’

Kangana Ranaut’s war with Bollywood actors--star kids or otherwise-- is far from over. The actor has now launched a mean attack at Ayushmann Khurrana, calling him a ‘chaploos outsider’.

Reacting to a tweet by former actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, Kangana said that ‘chaploos outsiders’ support the powerful in Bollywood only because they are mediocre in talent. Kamaal’s original tweet read, “Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor! Don’t worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best.”

Replying to it, Kangana tweeted from her team’s Twitter handle, “Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them.” The tweet was signed ‘KR’.

Ayushmann recently came under the radar of some fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he showed support towards latter’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. Ayushmann had left a ‘broken heart’ emoji on Rhea’s post about Sushant, which irked the fans. Rhea has been booked in an FIR registered by Sushant’s father under charges of abetment to his son’s suicide.

Many Ayushmann fans picked up pitchforks against Kangana for criticising him. “I lost you when you said Ayushmann is mediocre,” wrote one. “Blaming ayushman khurrana really? a man of immense talent who struggled even more than you to make it big in bwood a man who has nailed all roles he has played done all non-conventional de-glam roles never done those typical hero roles done andhadhun article 15 and other films,” wrote another.

Ayushmann, who won the National Award for his performance in Andhadhun last year, is only the latest addition to Kangana’s running list of actors she objects to. All through last year, she had attacked Alia Bhatt multiple times, calling her mediocre, then she called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ and bootlickers of Karan Johar.

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

Both Taapsee and Swara had responded to her comments. Taapsee, in an interview to India Today, had said, “The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more