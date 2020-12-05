Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to late Jayalalithaa, shares pics from Thalaivi sets

Actor Kanagana Ranaut has shared a few pictures from her upcoming movie, Thalaivi, to pay tribute to late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the film which is loosely based on the life of Jayalalithaa.

One of the images shows Kangana, dressed in the signature crisp, white-coloured cotton sari with a distinguished border, walking as a picture of grace. Another picture shows her standing in a room - full of men - perhaps in the middle of an important discussion.

The third image shows Kangana serving food to small girls sitting in a row. She tweeted the pictures and wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

Written and directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami as MGR and Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.

Talking about playing an icon like Jayalalithaa, Kangana had earlier said, “After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

Director Vijayhad said about the actor, “The film depicts the early years and struggle she faced both as an actor and as a politician. Her (Jayalalithaa) life was a mix of glamour, love, heartbreak, struggle and success. Our focus is to make it as real as possible, without trying to glorify her, but show the human side of the person she was. Kangana’s dedication towards playing the character shows in the fact that she gained weight to stay true to the stage of her life that she is portraying. Her attention to details , her make up and costumes will make it a visual treat for the audience, they will feel like they are watching Jayalalitha herself on screen.”

