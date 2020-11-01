Kangana Ranaut pens poem, shoots stunning video at Manali home amid mountains. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut has written a lovely poem about love and longing for summer. She has also shared a stunning video that she shot at her home in Manali during the summer months.

“Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman,” she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter. The video had a voiceover from Kangana, as she recited her poem. It talked about doubting a lover’s affection and used the beauty of blue skies as an allegory. The video showed Kangana enjoying a summer in the mountains as she soaked up sun’s rays in her garden or wrote her poem, lying on the lush green grass. She was also seen frolicking through the hills and warming herself in front of a fireplace as soothing words were heard.

All through Sunday morning, Kangana has been shared pictures of her Manali home and talking about the changing seasons and approaching winter. She shared a picture of her garden in spring season and wrote, “In spring this garden was at its full a glory,honey bees,butterflies sucking the nectar of life,in rains it gave shelter to insects/reptiles, in autumn its withering away, bone chilling snow will cover it soon but beneath that it will continue to long n spring will happen again. In another picture, she showed her garden in winter season, covered in snow. “Picture of the same section of the garden from last winter,only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again,no season is permanent,if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined everytime yet it will rise everytime.”

Kangana is currently in Manali with her family. She has been working on her film Tejas from Manali and on Wednesday, praised the director of the film and termed him a “bundle of some serious talent”. She took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with Sarvesh Mewara and penned down a note dedicated to him.

“Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer-director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1,” she had tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, Kangana shared two short video clips from the evening where the actor and her family hosted a dinner for the director and the coach of the film Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

Earlier last week, the 33-year-old actor had begun with workshops ahead of the shoot of the film Tejas.

