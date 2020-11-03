Kangana Ranaut poses with nephew Prithvi as they deck up for her cousin’s wedding, see pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared new pictures of herself and her nephew Prithvi, as they geared up to attend a family wedding.

Kangana tweeted, “Shadi e shadi pe shadi Aaj meri pammi bua ke bete Vishu ki shaadi hai to mausi aur Bhanja subah se ready hain (weddings and more weddings! Today is my aunt Pammi’s son’s wedding and this aunt-nephew duo is all set since morning).”

Last month, Kangana had shared pictures and videos from the wedding of another cousin, Karan. Sharing a video from the wedding ceremony, Kangana wrote that while she felt happy about welcoming her sister-in-law into the family, it also made her sad to think about her parents. “Bless Karan and Anjali, a daughter has come to our house today, but when I think of Anjali’s parents, my heart becomes heavy. Today her house will be deserted, they cut out a part of their heart and gave it to us. Today their daughter’s room must be empty. There no bigger donation than giving away one’s daughter (kanyadaan),” Kangana wrote in her tweet.

For one the ceremonies, she wore her mother’s earrings and shared pictures with the caption, “Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look?”. She looked gorgeous in the red embroidered traditional Indian suit - by designer duo Rimpal and Harpreet - which she paired with her mom’s earrings. Kangana sported subtle smokey eye makeup and wore her hair in loose waves.

Kangana’s brother Akshat is also set to get married in November. He got engaged in a private ceremony last year. Recently, she posted pictures from her visit to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister. whom she invited for her brother’s wedding.

