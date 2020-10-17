Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts as court orders FIR against her: ‘Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me’

Kangana Ranaut reacts as court orders FIR against her: ‘Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me’

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the Maharashtra government as a Bandra court ordered an FIR to be lodged against her and sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly inciting ‘communal hatred’.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from her Navratri celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut seems to be unfazed after a Bandra metropolitan court ordered an FIR against her and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for allegedly ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’. She tweeted pictures of herself dressed up for the Navratri celebrations and said that the ‘Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing’ over her.

“Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

 

A Bandra metropolitan court directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against actor Kangana and Rangoli, based on a private complaint by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed that accused the actor of ‘trying to create hatred and communal tension’.



“On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case,” metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order.

Also read: Like Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta also took daughter to Scotland for BellBottom shoot, opens up on maintaining a safety bubble

Rangoli’s Twitter account was earlier suspended for her controversial posts with communal undertones. Kangana said in August that the ‘movie mafia’ was trying its best to silence her by getting her account suspended as well.

“My friends here may find my talks unidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia,their antinational and Hinduphobic racket.I know my time is limited here,they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them,” she had written on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 16:06 IST
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

Rajasthan man arrested for trying to kill father to get government job, say police
Oct 17, 2020 16:01 IST
Rescue tale of Roho the orphaned baby elephant melts people’s hearts. Watch
Oct 17, 2020 15:58 IST
IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 17, 2020 15:57 IST
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.