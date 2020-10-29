Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts to BMC shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight case against her: ‘Spending public money to tease a girl’

Kangana Ranaut reacts to BMC shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight case against her: ‘Spending public money to tease a girl’

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spending Rs 82 lakh to fight a case against her. Kangana has sued the BMC for ‘illegal demolition’ of her property in Mumbai.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to BMC spending Rs 82 lakh in case against her.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight their lawsuit against her. Kangana had sued the BMC for ‘illegally’ demolishing part of her office building in Mumbai.

“Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate,” she wrote. The information of the expenditure was obtained by activist Sharad Yadav. He said he had also filed another RTI application seeking details about the number of complaints of illegal structures BMC has received. He added that he was told that BMC does not have enough manpower to provide the information.

 

The BMC carried out the demolition on September 9, just a day after issuing a notice to Kangana. She accused the BMC of carrying out the demolition illegally and filed a lawsuit against them. The Bombay High Court on October 5 closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on the petition filed by the actor.

Also read: Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

After the court said the reconstruction should not be delayed as the house was falling apart during rains, Kangana said she had ‘tears in her eyes’. “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost,” she wrote in a tweet.

She recently shared pictures of handwritten notes and gifts sent by her fans and said they were “pained to see the illegal demolition.” “My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,” she tweeted along with the pictures. “These idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple, which was brutally brokenmwill always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty,” her tweet further read.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Oct 29, 2020 18:36 IST
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Oct 29, 2020 18:53 IST
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Oct 29, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

Power plant contractor saves cost while exposing UPRVUNL to increased risk
Oct 29, 2020 19:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools, colleges from November 2: Here are the guidelines
Oct 29, 2020 19:04 IST
Meet the business tycoon Akash Meena: A young entrepreneur inspiring millenials
Oct 29, 2020 18:59 IST
Arunachal IAS officer starts crowd funding to send students to DU
Oct 29, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.