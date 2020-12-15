Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s legal move, says ‘when will you stop crying over a small affair?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR against her from Cyber Cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit. In a tweet, Kangana wrote that Hrithik should ‘move on’.

“His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (When will you stop crying over a small affair)?” Kangana wrote in a tweet, reacting to a news story.

The transfer took place after Hrithik’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani recently wrote to the Mumbai Police reminding them that there has not been any progress in the case since 2016. Hrithik has alleged that he received hundreds of emails from Kangana’s email account, and has denied having had an affair with her.

“Our client also met top police officers when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016,” states the letter sent by the actor’s lawyer to Mumbai Police.

The actors’ public spat began when Kangana referred to Hrithik as her ‘silly ex’ in an interview. Subsequently, the two sent legal notices to each other.

In an interview to Hindustan Times ahead of the release of his film Super 30, Hrithik spoke about the status of the legal proceedings, and said, “I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either. Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened’ people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new’ and ‘refreshing audacity’, without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India.”

