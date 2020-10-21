Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘You miss Kangana so much. No worries, I will be there soon’

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police. They will have to appear before an investigating officer on October 26 and 27.

Reacting to the summons, Kangana wrote in a tweet, “Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi (You miss Kangana so much. No worries, I will be there soon).”

An FIR was registered on Saturday against the two under charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. According to the police, the FIR was registered against them at Bandra police station on the order of a local court here.

The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When asked about the court order, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, “My client’s tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons... There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement.”

He also said the tweets must also have some undertone of an attack on religion for these charges to apply. “For further comments, I need to see the full complaint along with the other documents referred to and relied upon by the complainant,” Siddiqui said.

A complaint was filed by one Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, alleging that the sisters through their comments on social media tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims and spread hatred among the communities. The FIR was then registered against the two sisters at Bandra police station on the order of a local court in Mumbai.

