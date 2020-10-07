Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker’s jibe, says will return awards if proven wrong: ‘Watch interview again if your memory is weak’

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Swara Bhasker’s tweet on ‘people who were going to return their government bestowed awards’ if proven wrong in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut is standing firm on her earlier statement. (PTI)

Actor Kangana Ranaut is standing by her earlier statement, saying that she will return her awards if her accusations are found wrong in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Swara Bhasker tweeted a veiled comment at Kangana on Wednesday afternoon, the latter also shared a tweet in reply.

“This is my interview, if your memory is weak then watch it again. If I have made a single false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Lord Ram. I will give my life for a promise. Jai Shri Ram,” she tweeted and added the #KanganaAwardWapasKar hashtag that has been trending since Swara’s tweet.

 

The medical board of the AIIMS had earlier submitted a report on Sushant’s death case directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The panel headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta said in the report that Sushant died by suicide. Kangana has mentioned in an interview that Sushant was ‘murdered by movie mafia’.

“They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” she had said in an interview to Republic TV.

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

Swara mentioned in her tweet how ‘some people’ has proclaimed that they would return their awards if their claims in the Sushant death case were proven wrong. “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???,” Swara wrote in her tweet.

