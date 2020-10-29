Sections
Kangana Ranaut recalls being starstruck by Priyanka Chopra, says she used to watch her films in school

Actor Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra, whom she described as ‘fabulous’. Kangana said that she was starstruck by Priyanka, whose films she used to watch as a schoolkid.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in a poster for Fashion.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has nothing but praise for her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra. On the film’s 12th anniversary, Kangana said called Priyanka ‘fabulous’ and ‘wonderful’ to work with.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion told the story of an aspiring model, as she navigated the cutthroat world of glamour. The film also featured Mughda Godse and a number of real-life models playing themselves. Both Kangana and Priyanka won Filmfare Awards for their performances in the film.

In an interview to ETimes, Kangana said, “Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years.”

Kangana continued, “She was so cool. She didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this OK?, how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful.”

Priyanka made her Hindi film debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, three years before Kangana made her’s, with Gangster. Priyanka has now largely moved to Hollywood, where she has multiple projects in the pipeline.

Kangana, meanwhile, has been involved in numerous controversies in the last few months, having pointed fingers at several high-profile Bollywood personalities. She has made comments against the likes of Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others.

