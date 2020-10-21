Sections
Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on social media, RJ Anmol opens up about wife Amrita Rao’s pregnancy

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kangana Ranaut, who is in Manali these days and busy with her brothers’ upcoming weddings, got a rape threat on social media. RJ Anmol, in an interview, spoke about how lockdown helped him spend more time with wife an actor Amrita Rao.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:04 IST

By HT entertainment desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kangana Ranaut gets rape threat from Odisha lawyer, he claims account was hacked, deletes it: report

Actor Kangana Ranaut received a rape threat on Facebook from an Odisha-based lawyer. The lawyer later deleted his account and said it had been hacked. The actor is currently in Manali.

RJ Anmol on pampering wife Amrita Rao during pregnancy: ‘Amrita is a princess, she deserves to be treated like that’

RJ Anmol says he was blessed to be able to spend all his time with wife Amrita Rao, who is pregnant with their first child. He calls the lockdown a blessing in disguise as it allowed him to pamper her.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: Manoj Bajpayee gets between Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance. Watch



Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: Manoj Bajpayee plays a wedding detective in the quirky, 90s-set slice-of-life film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.



Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla says ‘I have a girlfriend at home’, as he tells Gauahar Khan she shouldn’t touch him on TV. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla told fellow senior Gauahar Khan that she shouldn’t touch him on national television, as he has a girlfriend at home. Watch the exchange here.

Bigg Boss 14: Nishant sprayed 4 bottles of mosquito repellent on Abhinav’s face, says Sara Gurpal

Bigg Boss 14: Evicted contestant Sara Gurpal has said that Nishant Singh Malkani sprayed four bottles of mosquito repellent on Abhinav Shukla’s face, leaving him breathless.

