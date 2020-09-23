Kangana Ranaut responds as Deepika, Shraddha, Sara summoned by NCB: ‘For the first time Bullywood is regretting their cruelty’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocally suggesting that there exists a ‘drug mafia’ in Bollywood, has tweeted, presumably, in response to the summons served to actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, in connection to an escalating investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB, while investigating actor Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged involvement in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, discovered a larger connection to the film industry.

Kangana in her tweet wrote, “Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back.” She added a smiley face emoji.

Previously, when Times Now flashed portions of a drugs-related WhatsApp conversation that it claimed was between actor Deepika Padukone and her manager, Kangana had tweeted, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?”

This was seen as a dig at tweets posted by Deepika immediately after Sushant’s death in June, in which she had attempted to bust myths around mental health by using the refrain, “repeat after me.” Deepika has been vocal about her own struggles with depression.

Deepika has been summoned on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been asked to appear on September 26, news agency ANI reported. The actors were named by Rhea Chakraborty while she was being interrogated between September 6 and September 8 before being arrested, according to NCB.

