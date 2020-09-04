Kangana Ranaut responds as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai: ‘Were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is receiving flak online for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). The actor received criticism from many Twitter users including actor Renuka Shahane, who called her out for not respecting the city that gave her stardom.

Kangana had criticised the Mumbai Police’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, following which, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had written that he ‘kindly requests her not to come to Mumbai.’ Responding to his message, Kangana tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Responding to Kangana’s tweet, Renuka wrote, “Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It’s appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK.”

Kangana replied to her, asking if she, too, was a ‘blood thirsty vulture’ ready to pounce on her. “Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you,” she wrote.

Renuka replied saying that she did not disagree with her right to criticise the state government but added that perhaps she made the mistake of expecting better comments from Kangana. “Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But “why Mumbai is feeling like POK” seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you,” she wrote.

Also read | Isha Koppikar says a superstar once got her replaced in a film: ‘I was about to go for the mahurat and it happened’

After Kangana’s controversial comments, users started trending #KanganaPagalHai on Twitter. The actor responded to this as well, writing, “So all the bullies are having a meltdown now, frustrated but can’t come up with anything remotely logical, so now tweeting obscene memes and calling me names, shaming me by trending #KanganaPagalHai and next they will pretend to be Mental illness warriors. #ShameOnSanjayRaut.” In another tweet, she wrote, “Mental illness is being used as a slur against me, entire left gang along with mafia is enthusiastically participating in #KanganaPagalHai trend, same way mental illness was used to shame and blackmail Sushant, please don’t use mental illness loosely.”

Not just Renuka, even actor Riteish Deshmukh appeared to take a sly dig at Kangana’s comment. He tweeted “Mumbai Hindustan hai,” on Thursday night.

Follow @htshowbiz for more