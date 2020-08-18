Kangana Ranaut responds to Naseeruddin Shah’s comment: ‘Would you say this to me if I was Prakash Padukone or Anil Kapoor’s daughter?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s recent statement on the insider versus outsider debate, where he commented that ‘no one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet’. The actor was reacting to the nepotism controversy in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Kangana’s team tweeted Tuesday afternoon,”Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ?”

Kangana’s team also shared an old video where she could be seen talking to the senior actor. “Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain (Even abuses from such a great artist feels like blessing),I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me..”

Kangana was responding to Naseeruddin’s statements where he was asked about the ongoing debate around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it,” he had said.

Naseerudin had said in a recent interview, “I don’t understand this insider-outsider nonsense that’s going on. I mean, it’s a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, it’s bulls***. Why would not I, who have had a secure happy life as an actor, encourage my son to go into the same profession? Would not an industrialist do it, would not a lawyer do it, would not a doctor not do it? Would not anybody do it? You mean to say that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s descendents should not have become singers?” He added that ‘nepotism gets you to a certain point’, after which it takes talent for survival.

