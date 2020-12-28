Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai with full security, actor and sister Rangoli adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai after a long spell in her hometown, Manali. The actor was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her sister Rangoli and nephew Prithviraj.

The actor was accompanied by a number of security personnel. She was seen wearing a long fitted skirt, paired with a grey and white top and a long trench coat. She paired the look with a leather boots and had a mask on. In other pictures, Rangoli and Prithviraj were seen inside a car.

After the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana was constantly in news over one controversial statement after another. One of them was comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and stating how she felt unsafe in the city, which led to a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and many other prominent citizens of the city. He also challenged her to return to Mumbai. Return she did but only after the Central government gave her Y-plus security.

Announcing her decision to make a brief visit to Mumbai on September 9 this year, she had written on Twitter: “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can).” She had responded to a tweet by MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who had written in Hindi, “Does Mumbai belong to just one person? What is happening in Maharashtra?”

However, her return was anything but smooth. She came back to Mumbai only to find Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) partially demolishing her Pali Hill home, on grounds of structural violations. Kangana has alleged that the action was politically motivated.

