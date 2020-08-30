Kangana Ranaut reveals her mother cried after her recent interview, fasts for her marriage

Sections
Kangana Ranaut said that her mother was in tears after her recent interview, in which she talked about Bollywood stars and their alleged links with banned drugs.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 15:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut with her mother, Asha Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut, who opened up about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus in a recent interview, said that her mother started crying after watching it. The actor said that her mother still has hopes for her to get married and prays and fasts for the same.

On her Twitter page, Kangana shared a picture with her mother, Asha Ranaut, and wrote, “Kal raat mata ji ko utsukta se phone kar ke poocha kaisa laga interview toh woh ro padi. Kehne lagi main tumhari shaadi ke liye upvaas karti hoon, tum duniya bhar mein apne saath hue gande haadson ko batati hi rehti ho. (Last night, out of curiosity, I called my mother and asked her if she liked my interview. She started crying. She said, ‘I am keeping fasts in the hope that you will get married and you keep telling the world about all the horrible things you have gone through.’)

“Ab phone pe phone aa rahe hai, lagta hai unka rone ka nahi, rulane ka iraada hai. Kya kiya jaaye (Now, I am getting call after call. I think her intention is not to cry but to make me cry. What to do)?” she added.

 



Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana alleged that a ‘character actor’ took advantage of her during her early days in the film industry. She claimed that he once got intimate with her after spiking her drink and after that, became a ‘self-appointed husband’ to her. She added that if she told him not to behave like a boyfriend, he would charge at her with a slipper in his hand.

Kangana also claimed that another ‘top star’ was a drug user and even had to be hospitalised a few years ago due to an overdose. She said that the high and mighty of Bollywood feel threatened that she knows their ‘secrets’ and have tried their best to discredit her, put her behind bars and even ‘get (her) killed’.

