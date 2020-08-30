Kangana Ranaut reveals how she escaped ‘conspiracy to destroy’ her career when Manikarnika hit a roadblock

Kangana Ranaut said that she and her ambitious film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, were saved due to divine intervention. She shared a picture of herself offering prayers to Lord Shiva on the last day of the shoot of the film and thanked Him for it getting a release.

“When Manikarnika hit a road block, the conspiracy was to destroy my career and ruin me, I prayed to Mahakaal when I took the entire responsibility for its release, he manifested through so many amazing people and make it happen,this was clicked on schedule wrap,HAR HAR MAHADEV,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Kangana alleged that Bollywood stars ‘ganged up’ against her and did not support Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. At a special screening last year, she claimed that she was the target of a conspiracy and asked, “Dekhiye, jo Rani of Jhansi hai, woh kya meri chachi hai (Is the Queen of Jhansi my aunt?).” She also warned to ‘expose’ those trying to isolate her: “Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them).”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was at the centre of a number of controversies. Filmmaker Ketan Mehta had accused Kangana of hijacking his dream project on Rani Laxmibai and approached Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging breach of trust and cheating. The claims were later dismissed by the investigating agency.

Kangana was also involved in a tussle with director Krish after she assumed control of the film and reshot many of the scenes shot by him, claiming that he abandoned it halfway. He denied the claims and accused her of cutting down the screen time of her co-stars. The two of them were eventually jointly credited as the directors of the film.

Kangana was also believed to be responsible for Sonu Sood quitting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. While she alleged that he refused to work under a woman director, he denied her claims and maintained that he ‘can’t be working with two directors on one set’.

