Kangana Ranaut rocks pixie cut in rejected look test of Judgementall Hai Kya, team shares unseen photo

Kangana Ranaut’s team shared an unseen look test of hers on its official Instagram account. She is seen with a short pixie cut in the picture.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut in one of her look tests for Judgementall Hai Kya.

Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared an unseen look test of hers from Prakash Kovelamudi’s black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya. In the picture, she is seen sitting cross-legged on a table with a book in one hand and a coffee mug in the other. She is dressed in an oversized striped shirt, with a stylish pixie cut and round glasses.

The look was rejected, with Kangana eventually sporting long curly hair in Judgementall Hai Kya. Sharing pictures of both looks, her team wrote on Instagram, “Here’s a never-before-seen rejected look test of her character, Bobby from #JudgementallHaiKya. What do you think? Does she look better in a pixie cut or big curly hair as seen in the movie? Comment below!! (Swipe to see her original look from the movie).”

Fans felt that she nailed both looks. “She looks beautiful in every avtaar,” one Instagram user commented on the post. “She looks Bomb in both,” another wrote. One fan called her his ‘crush’.

In Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana played Bobby Batliwala, a woman who becomes obsessed with her tenant (played by Rajkummar Rao) and is convinced that he has murdered his wife. However, her testimony is considered unreliable due to her mental fragility.



 

The Hindustan Times review praised Kangana’s performance and said, “This is a finely acted film, with superb performances from Amrita Puri, Satish Kaushik and Jimmy Sheirgill, not to mention Rao, but it rests entirely on Ranaut’s shoulders and she delivers both vitality and credibility. Bobby may be over the top but hers is a precisely calibrated performance, and Ranaut — not least because of the battles of perception she faces off-screen — is ideal for the part.”

Last year, in an interview, Kangana said that Judgementall Hai Kya would have been a ‘blockbuster’ if she had not starred in it. “If Judgementall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even,” she said.

