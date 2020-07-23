Kangana Ranaut’s entire career is standing on pillar of nepotism, tweets Nagma; her team posts four-point rebuttal

Kangana Ranaut’s team has given a four-point response to politician-actor Nagma’s suggestion that Kangana’s ‘entire career is standing on a pillar of nepotism’. Kangana in recent weeks has intensified her stance against the so-called ‘movie mafia’ of Bollywood, claiming it kicks out outsiders such as Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

In response to Nagma’s tweet, in which she’d attached pictures of Kangana with Aditya Pancholi (identifying him as her former boyfriend), Emraan Hashmi (first co-star), Mahesh Bhatt (first producer), Hrithik Roshan (her co-star) and her sister Rangoli Chandel (whom Kangana hired as her manager), the actor’s team posted a series of tweets.

“Nagma ji,” the first tweet began. “Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu.” The team continued, “Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it. 4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies.”

Kangana in a recent television interview accused several people in the film industry of having ostracised Sushant, but also took the opportunity to highlight her own alleged suffering. She said that Mahesh Bhatt nearly assaulted her after she rejected his film offer, and said that Karan Johar had publicly advised her to quit films. She also called actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker sycophants.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says he tried to mend things between Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut: ‘I was just there like a friend’

Taapsee rejected all her accusations in an interview to Hindustan Times, saying, “Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more