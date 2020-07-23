Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut’s entire career is standing on pillar of nepotism, tweets Nagma; her team posts four-point rebuttal

Kangana Ranaut’s entire career is standing on pillar of nepotism, tweets Nagma; her team posts four-point rebuttal

Kangana Ranaut’s team has responded to politician-actor Nagma’s recent tweet saying that the actor’s entire career is built on nepotism.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kangana Ranaut has been ruffling a lot of feathers lately.

Kangana Ranaut’s team has given a four-point response to politician-actor Nagma’s suggestion that Kangana’s ‘entire career is standing on a pillar of nepotism’. Kangana in recent weeks has intensified her stance against the so-called ‘movie mafia’ of Bollywood, claiming it kicks out outsiders such as Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

In response to Nagma’s tweet, in which she’d attached pictures of Kangana with Aditya Pancholi (identifying him as her former boyfriend), Emraan Hashmi (first co-star), Mahesh Bhatt (first producer), Hrithik Roshan (her co-star) and her sister Rangoli Chandel (whom Kangana hired as her manager), the actor’s team posted a series of tweets.

 

“Nagma ji,” the first tweet began. “Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu.” The team continued, “Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it. 4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies.”



Kangana in a recent television interview accused several people in the film industry of having ostracised Sushant, but also took the opportunity to highlight her own alleged suffering. She said that Mahesh Bhatt nearly assaulted her after she rejected his film offer, and said that Karan Johar had publicly advised her to quit films. She also called actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker sycophants.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says he tried to mend things between Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut: ‘I was just there like a friend’

Taapsee rejected all her accusations in an interview to Hindustan Times, saying, “Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonia explains why she is cutting Himesh’s birthday cake. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 18:06 IST
To Beijing, a message from the seas
Jul 23, 2020 18:04 IST
Bangladesh’s Test tour to Sri lanka could be rescheduled to October
Jul 23, 2020 18:01 IST
The twin tales of vanishing antibodies, robust T-cells
Jul 23, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.