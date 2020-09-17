Sections
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘I felt raped’ after office demolition comment questioned by Twitter user, actor calls her ‘fake feminist’

A Twitter user has called out Kangana Ranaut for likening the demolition of her office in Mumbai to being ‘violated and raped’. The actor has now responded.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kangana Ranaut at her office after it was partially demolished by the BMC. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Kangana Ranaut has responded to a Twitter user who called her out for using a rape analogy to explain what she went through during the demolition of her property in Mumbai. The user also questioned her choice of words for actor Urmila Matondkar, calling them ‘disgusting’.

In an interview on Tuesday, Kangana had called Urmila a ‘soft porn actor’ who was not known for her acting performances. “Calling another artist as a soft porn star!!! You are disgusting n morally bankrupt. Shameful how constantly character assassinate them...Do you know how being raped feels??? How do you draw a comparison with building Demolition... Rape= forceful sexual intercourse,” the user wrote.

 

 



“Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?” Kangana retorted, adding, “You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn’t just intercourse!!”

She again brought up adult star-turned-actor Sunny Leone in her tweets. “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory Slightly smiling face,” Kangana added.

Kangana, who flew into Mumbai earlier this month amid a face-off with the ruling Shiv Sena, had opened up on demolition of her property for alleged irregularities. “I felt like I’m raped,” she told Times Now in an interview, “If there is a robbery, even if the thief hasn’t taken anything, you feel violated, Mentally, psychologically, emotionally.”

She also took on the Maharashtra government and said, “Agar koi ek insaan, government hoti hai, it’s in a position of a guardian, jab rakshak bakshak ban jata hai na, aapko koi idea nahi hain kya hota hai. Kisse ladu main ab? (Who do I fight when those who are supposed to protect, the government, turn against me? )”

