Kangana Ranaut’s prep for her film Tejas is all about discussing work over ‘delicious home-made food’, see pics with director, team

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been attending a workshop for her upcoming film Tejas, has now shared fresh pictures with director Sarvesh Mewara and the team of Tejas. She hosted the team at her Himachal Pradesh home.

Sharing a picture with Sarvesh on Instagram, Kangana wrote: “#Tejas day 3 work along with delicious home made food.” She shared the same picture with another one and wrote on Twitter: “Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1.” The pictures showed Kangana and Sarvesh seated on a sofa and having a conversation.

On her Instagram stories, she shared clips from the lunch she hosted for them. It showed a lavish spread, even as her sister Rangoli and others were spotted swaying to the rhythms of old Hindi film songs.

Kangana Ranaut with others from Tejas team.

Sharing another clip on Twitter, Kangana wrote: “It was a lovely evening hosted dinner for @sarveshmewara1 and our coach @AbbeeTheAviator along with few relatives, had requested my siblings to help me entertain my friends they clearly went overboard.” The clip showed Rangoli, her brother Akshat and others dancing.

Couple of days ago, she had shared a video of her session with director Sarvesh and their coach, Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. Sharing it, Kangana had written: “Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director @sarveshmewara our coach Wing Commander @abbee_therebel #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains.”

Kangana has been busy with twin marriages in her family. Her uncle’s son, Karan recently got married while her brother, Akshat will marry later in November. Amid this, she has began prepping for two upcoming films - Tejas and Dhaakad. Sharing another video while informing that she had began the process of losing the 20 kgs that she had put on for her last film, Thalaivi, Kangana had written: “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ?”

