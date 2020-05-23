Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns completes 5 years, director Aanand L Rai shares memories, Datto’s swagger

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s film Tanu Weds Manu Returns completed 5 years on Friday. The actor and director Aanand L Rai took to social media to remember their film.

Aanand posted two stills as Instagram stories and wrote “memories”, “5 years of Tanu Weds Manu Returns”. On Twitter, he retweeted two posts by his own production house, Colour Yellow Productions. One tweet read “#5yearsofTWMR, Can we call this marriage hum do, humara ek?” while another said “Datto has more swagger than everyone combined”. The Instagram account handled by Kangana’s team too, posted pictures from the movie.

Kangana Ranaut and Aanand L Rai’s instagram stories were about Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a sequel to the highly successful Tanu Weds Manu, a romantic comedy involving two most unlikely people, played by Kangana and R Madhavan. The lead cast was ably supported by actors like Swara Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal and Jimmy Sheirgill among others. The film was particularly noteworthy in bringing forth the sights and sounds of Uttar Pradesh.

Kangana, meanwhile, has been living in self isolation with her family at her Manali home for close to two months now.

She has been keeping her fans engaged by sharing snapshots of life in the mountains, her writing and poetry and her workout videos. She recently released a video where she recites Aasmaan, a poem penned and directed by her. In the video, Kangana is seen reflecting on her thoughts and walking around the terrain of Manali. She is narrating her thoughts by using sky as an analogy.

The video has been shot at Kangana’s home, in which the actor can be seen without any make-up, having tea, writing, lying on grass and sitting in front of a fireplace.

