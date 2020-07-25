Kangana Ranaut’s team accuses Anurag Kashyap of ‘spreading lies’, says she didn’t reject Saand Ki Aankh

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team has rubbished recent comments by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, where he said that Kangana rejected the offer to star in the recent film Saand Ki Aankh, on the grounds that the character she’d play was elderly and would have to share the spotlight with another. Kangana’s team repeated the narrative that had previously been established, in which the actor dropped out of consideration and suggested to the filmmakers that they should hire an age-appropriate actor for the part.

Saand Ki Aankh, about two sisters who become competitive shooters in their old age, eventually starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Kangana has been engaged in a feud with both Taapsee and Anurag.

“Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met @anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA,Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house,she suggested dey hire senior actors,hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight..” the actor’s team wrote on Twitter. It continued, “She sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior acrtresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies ..”

Anurag in an interview to NDTV had said, “When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it.” Citing examples of the times that Kangana has taken over film productions by cutting out supporting characters and hijacking the director’s chair, Anurag continued, “All her films have now become about herself.She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?”

Previously, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had admitted that she was offered the role, but said that the actor turned it down with the advice that age-appropriate actors be cast instead. “Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight ageism and sexism in Bollywood…Even today Kangana feel Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses??” Rangoli had written on Twitter.

