Kangana Ranaut’s team hits back at Kubbra Sait after she calls her Twitter handle ‘toxic’, Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares an anecdote

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kangana Ranaut's team replied to actor Kubbra Sait after she called her Twitter handle 'toxic'. Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shared another interesting anecdote about her uncle.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 11:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika has been sharing new details about the late actor. Kubbra Sait and Kangana Ranaut’s team exchange words on Twitter.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Kubbra Sait says ‘your handle has been toxic’ as Kangana Ranaut’s team asks if she wants to ‘please a few’

On Monday Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana Ranaut. Hours later, Kangana’s team responded. Kubbra was, of course, quick to clarify that she had nothing personal against Kangana.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece reveals actor wanted to ‘sneak into’ astronomy class with her: ‘I will study it well, in his memory’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh has now shared a glimpse of her astronomy class schedule. She also revealed her conversation with her uncle and what he had said when she told him about taking astronomy classes.

Read more here



Sushant Singh Rajput’s father messaged Rhea Chakraborty in Nov 2019 to get update about actor, asked why she didn’t take his call



Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, had tried to reach out to his son’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and former business manager, Shruti Modi. He had sought an update about Sushant’s health and well-being from Rhea.



Read more here

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed how he spent time as he battled Covid-19: ‘Replied to people on Twitter, watched a documentary that I won’t name’

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been staying home post his discharge from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after battling Covid-19, has shared details about how he spent time while he was being treated.

Read more here

Rana Daggubati, wife Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan puja post wedding. See pics

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj took part in a Satyanarayana puja post their wedding. The photos from the ceremony were viral over the internet in no time. The couple got married o Saturday, the presence of family and close friends.

Read more here

