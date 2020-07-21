Kangana Ranaut’s team says ‘don’t misguide’ after Swara Bhasker shares old video of her dismissing insider-outsider divide

Swara Bhasker shared a video of Kangana Ranaut dismissing the insider-outsider divide at an event in 2012, taking a dig at her for seemingly contradicting herself. In a recent interview, Kangana claimed that a ‘movie mafia’ exists, and that it goes all out to sabotage the careers and personal lives of outsiders who do not fall in line with their whims.

In the video, Kangana says that the difference between insiders and outsiders in Bollywood ‘doesn’t matter’ as the audience decides the fate of a film and actor. “The truth is, that really doesn’t matter. It’s hard to get your first break but once your film releases, it’s up to the audiences and so many of them have been rejected. No matter where you come from...whether you come from the mountains like me or you come from California, it really doesn’t matter. It’s the people who decide. Nothing really matters. Each one has their own struggle to go through,” she says.

Retweeting the video, Swara took a dig at Kangana. “Gandhi ji... Azadi ki ladai mein shaamil hone se pehle,” she wrote.

Kangana’s team responded to Swara and accused her of misguiding people by sharing an old video. “You’re picking up a10 yr old video when movie mafia didn’t care about her existence & didn’t consider her an Alister. Criminal cases,Threats, Bullying,Character assassination started aftr Kangana became a top star in 2014, she hs mentioned many times before, pls don’t misguide,” a tweet by her team read.

Interestingly, in the video, Kangana also said that she was ‘fortunate’ to have begun her journey in Bollywood with a Mahesh Bhatt production. “I was fortunate enough to get my break with Mahesh Bhatt, who according to me, is one of the finest teachers of the art,” she said.

Kangana has since claimed that the filmmaker nearly assaulted her for turning down Dhokha and threw footwear at her. The actor’s team avoided commenting on this part of the video.

Taapsee Pannu also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai. I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai (So, what is the final ruling? Does it matter to be from ‘inside’ the industry or not? This is getting too confusing. I’m going to sign out of this before I forget my own stand on the issue).”

Earlier, Swara mocked Kangana for taking credit for bringing parallel cinema and feminism into the spotlight with her film, Queen. She tweeted, “Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

Kangana has called Swara and Taapsee Pannu ‘needy outsiders’ who deny the existence of nepotism despite being victims of it. She accused them of trying to win Karan Johar’s favour so that they could get work from him.

